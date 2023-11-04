Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Staggies in Dingwall.

Celtic have made the long journey north to foggy Dingwall to face Ross County in their latest Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The Hoops returned to winning ways in midweek against St Mirren - despite leaving it late courtesy of Oh Hyeon-gyu’s 83rd minute strike - after back-to-back draws in Europe and domestically. It kept Brendan Rodgers’ side five points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Celtic have NEVER lost to the Staggies in the Highlands and Malky Mackay’s side will have their work cut out to avoid another defeat. County have gone seven games without a win and are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Rodgers has decided to ring the changes, with one eye already fixed on next week’s Champions League return fixture with Atletico Madrid. He has made SIX changes to his starting XI from the team who beat St Mirren 2-1 in midweek. Star man Kyogo Furuhashi is rested, with Wednesday’s match-winner Oh Hyeon-gyu handed his first start of the season.

Anthony Ralston replaces Alistair Johnston at right-back, while Cameron Carter-Vickers is also reinstated with Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips dropping back to the bench. Paulo Bernardo comes in for Matt O’Riley in midfield, while there are changes on either wing with Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun starting in favour of Luis Palma and James Forrest.

Centre-backs Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh are in full training and nearing a comeback fron recent injuries, but Liel Abada, Marco Tilio and Gustaf Lagerbielke are still absent.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today’s Scottish Premiership clash in the Highlands...

Ross County starting XI (4-3-1-2)

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Paulo Bernardo, David Turnbull; Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda, Oh Hyeon-gyu.

And the bench...