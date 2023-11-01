Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Buddies for their Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead.

It’s first versus third in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead this evening as Celtic entertain an in-form St Mirren side flying high and eyeing a memorable upset.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are bidding to bounce back from a poor result and performance against Hibs at the weekend as they aim to maintain their five-point lead at the summit, while the Buddies will not only be eyeing a top-six finish but they will have their eyes firmly locked on securing European football.

With the Scottish champions set to play in front of a slightly muted home crowd tonight following the club’s decision to ban the 200 Green Brigade season tickets members indefinitely, Stephen Robinson’s visitors will hope to take advantage and open up a great gap between them and the rest of the chasing pack.

Rodgers has decided to make THREE changes to the side that start Saturday’s goalless draw at Easter Road. Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is a surprise omission after being left OUT of the matchday squad all together, while Daizen Maeda is rested and Paulo Bernardo also drops to the bench. Alistair Johnston is deemed fit to play after sustaining a head knock on Saturday.

Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips comes in for CCV, while James Forrest and David Turnbull are given the nod. Polish defender Maik Nawrocki is back among the substitutes along with the returning Odin Thiago Holm. However, there’s no place for Gustaf Lagerbielke and Mikey Johnston.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Nat Phillips, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull; James Forrest, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo, Daizen Maeda, Anthony Ralston.