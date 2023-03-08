Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his starting XI to face Hearts at Parkhead.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou marks his 100th match in charge of the club with a tasty Premiership encounter against third-placed Hearts at Parkhead tonight.

The Hoops have been in relentless form of late and are charging towards the title, while the Gorgie outfit are determined to secure European football for a second consecutive season. Both sides will be eyeing victory this evening for different reasons before meeting again on Saturday lunchtime at Tynecastle in the Scottish Cup.

Both sides come into the match on the back of weekend victories, and a capacity crowd is expected to descend on Glasgow’s East End for an intruiging contest.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scores to make it 2-1 against Celtic.

Postecoglou hinted earlier this week at several alterations to his line-up and the Hoops boss has made FOUR changes to the side who staged an impressive comeback to trash St Mirren 5-1 in Paisley on Sunday. Anthony Ralston, Alexandro Bernabei, Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada have been selected to start, with Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Reo Hatate and Felipe Jota rested.

There’s no place in the matchday squad injured winger James Forrest, while South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu will hope to make his presence felt off the bench in the second half.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Alexandro Bernabei; Callum McGregor (c), Aaron Mooy, Matt O’Riley; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Sead Haksabanovic, David Turnbull, Jota, Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Reo Hatate