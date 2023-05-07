Team news: Hearts and Celtic and confirm starting line-ups for Tynecastle showdown

Celtic are bidding to retain the Scottish Premiership title this afternoon when they face Hearts at Tynecastle, which would be the eleventh time in 12 seasons they have lifted the trophy.

The Hoops will be crowned champions if they can claim maximum points in Gorgie, but the Jambos will be hoping to delay those potential title celebrations.

The Parkhead club have been almost unstoppable in domestic competition this season, winning 30 of their 33 fixtures to leave them with a commanding 13-point lead at the league summit with five post-split matches left to play.

The Australian has made TWO changes to the side who defeated Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park last Sunday. Injured defensive duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston drop out of the match day squad all together, with Yuki Kobayashi and Anthony Ralston named as like-for-like replacements. Carl Starfelt will move across to the right centre-back spot, with the Japanese youngster naturally left-sided.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart makes his 100th appearance for the Hoops between the sticks, while winger Liel Abada is included among the substitutes after a prolonged injury absence. Youngster Bosun Lawal is also on the bench to provide defensive cover, but James Forrest remains on the sidelines.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Carl Starfelt, Yuki Kobayashi, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate; Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, Aaron Mooy, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, Bosun Lawal.