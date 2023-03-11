Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his starting line-up to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is aiming for an improved performance from his side after narrowly emerging with all three points on their most recent visit to Tynecastle as they prepare for a vital Scottish Cup quarter-final showdown.

The champions earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Hearts back in October but Robbie Neilson’s side remain the only Scottish team to score as many as three goals in the same match against the Hoops this season and will fancy their chances of ending their opponents Treble hopes in Gorgie this afternoon.

For the second outing in a row, Celtic conceded the opening goal after just six minutes against the Jambos on Wednesday night before staging an impressive second half comeback once again. They will be looking to get off to a fast start in the Capital and book their place in the last four of the competition.

Sead Haksabanovic of Celtic curls home a stunning third goal against Hearts

As expected, Postecoglou has made a raft of changes to his line-up, naming FIVE alterations to the side who maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the Premiership on Wednesday. Winger Sead Haksabanovic has convinced the Hoops boss he is worthy of a start, while Reo Hatate and Felipe Jota. Postecoglou also resorts to his favoured full-back options of Greg Taylor and Alistair Johnston.

That means Anthony Ralston, Alexandro Bernabei, Matt O’Riley, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda drop out, with the latter deemed not fit enough to make the matchday squad after failing to recover from a foot injury in midweek. The Japanese winger was pictured on crutches as he left Parkhead.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy; Felipe Jota Sead Haksabanovic, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Liel Abada, David Turnbull,Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, Matt O’Riley, Anthony Ralston.