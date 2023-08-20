Register
Team news: Kilmarnock vs Celtic starting line-ups confirmed as 2 changes made with Gustaf Lagerbielke handed debut

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face Killie at Rugby Park.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

Celtic make the trip to Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock in the final Viaplay Cup last-16 tie of the weekend at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers has enjoyed a positive start to his second stint as manager of the Hoops, easing to a 4-2 opening day league victory over Ross County before following that result up by beating Aberdeen 3-1 at Pittodrie last Sunday.

The current League Cup holders have won the trophy on 21 occasions and will be aiming for a strong start to their defence of the silverware against an in-form Killie side who breezed through the group stages of the competition last month, picking up ten points from a possible 12.

Derek McInnes’ men played out a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle in their second domestic match of the season and will perhaps have felt they deserved more from the game.

Celtic boss Rodgers has opted to make TWO changes his starting XI for this match, with latest signing Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm handed their full debuts in place of the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers and David Turnbull.

Carter-Vickers joins Reo Hatate, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and Marco Tilio on the sidelines, while Liam Scales is listed among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Viaplay Cup clash...

Kilmarnock starting XI (3-5-2)

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, Odin Thiago Holm; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Liam Scales, Sead Haksabanovic, Yang Hyun-jun, David Turnbull, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest.

