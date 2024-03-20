With the international break now upon us, the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season comes to a brief pause while clubs regroup and plan ahead to their returning fixtures. Celtic enter the break as league leaders following Rangers being unable to play after their clash with Dundee was postponed.

Just one point separates the two Glasgow rivals and their battle for this season's trophy looks like it will go right down to the wire. There's been plenty of action in the campaign so far and while we eagerly await the return of domestic football, we've taken a closer look at some of the stats within the Premiership.

Using data collected by Pie & Bovril on Twitter, we've ranked the 12 Scottish clubs based on how many penalties they have been awarded this season. Only one club is yet to benefit from a spot-kick being given in their direction. Take a look below at how many penalties each team has claimed so far.

1 . 12. Ross County Penalties awarded: 0

2 . 11. St. Johnstone Penalties awarded: 2

3 . 10. Hibs Penalties awarded: 3

4 . 9. Aberdeen Penalties awarded: 4