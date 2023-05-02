Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou will likely be looking to the academy once again to try and find another hidden gem in the youth ranks.

It has been another extremely productive season for Celtic’s youngsters led by former first-team defenders Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea, who has just completed their second full season in the Lowland League.

A third-placed finish for a second consecutive season marks further progress, with the Hoops B-team improving on their end tally by three points.

First-team coach John Kennedy has watched several matches closely this season, including in the UEFA Youth League and has been reporting back to manager Ange Postecoglou about the progress of certain young players who have caught the eye.

While playing week-in, week-out at a competitive level will only aid their development, some academy starlets could be further ahead in their quest to earn first-team recognition.

The likes of B-team regulars Dane Murray and Joey Dawson made their senior debuts last season under the Australian, while Tobi Oluwayemi has also been training regularly alongside goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods and Joe Hart.

This season, Rocco Vata, Bosun Lawal and Ben Summers have all been handed their big chance to impress in recent times, but who could follow in their footsteps over the coming weeks.

Here are 10 exciting young Celtic prospects that could be on the first-team radar for pre-season training this summer:

1 . Celtic B team

2 . Ben Summers Age: 18 - The attacking midfielder has been in the club’s academy since the age of seven. Made his first-team debut in the recent 4-1 Premiership win over Kilmarnock last month. Will hope to gain further minutes between now and the end of the campaign.

3 . Matthew Anderson Age: 19 - The Hoops B team captain committed his long-term future to the club in January, signing on until 2025. A real leader who is tipped to have a very bright future in the game and could be on the fringes of a first-team promotion.

4 . Rocco Vata Age: 18 - Has followed in his dad, Rudi, footsteps by playing for Celtic. Signed his first pro contract in July 2021 and has been involved with the first-team on a regular basis since the club’s Australian tour.