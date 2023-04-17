The 11 most incredible Celtic transfer links in club’s history that fell through

The Parkhead club have attracted plenty of big-names over the years... but not all deals have been concluded

Celtic have made a number of high-profile signings over the years with Shunsuke Nakamura, Virgil van Dijk and Henrik Larsson among the biggest names in the game to have graced Parkhead.

While the Scottish Premiership will not feature among the top leagues in the world, the two Glasgow clubs remain a huge draw for players across the globe.

Given their status on the continent, the Hoops have attracted their fair share of renowned superstars to Glasgow’s East End, but not every deal has been concluded.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, which will inevitably mean rumours ciruclating online and a list of players linked with the club, GlasgowWorld sifts back through the archives to look at 11 players who were close to joining Celtic but failed to put pen to paper.

For one reason or another, we look at why the following transfers didn’t quite materialise...

1 . Iván de la Peña The skilful Spanish midfielder went on trial with the Hoops after leaving Italian side Lazio. His week-long training period ended and despite Martin O’Neill’s offer for him to return, the ex-Barcelona ace agreed to sign for Espanyol where he remains one of the clubs most decorated players.

2 . Sol Campbell Neil Lennon attempted to sign the England international on a free transfer in the summer of 2010 shortly after his appointment as manager. Campbell was 35 at the time and had starred for Arsenal during a second spell. Travelled north to agree a deal but it failed to transpire and he went on to join Newcastle. Has since expressed regret at not signing for Celtic.

3 . David Ginola Had reportedly agreed terms with the Hoops in 1995 after holding ‘encouraging’ talks at Parkhead. His appearance sparked excitement among supporters after starring for PSG but he was offered a better contract by Newcastle United just hours later and opted to head for St. James Park.

4 . Rivaldo The Brazilian World Cup winner became a free agent after leaving Cruzeiro in 2004 and Martin O’Neill was eager to get him on board at the age of 32. The player was invited to join the club’s pre-season tour of the US which sparked huge excitement but a move fell through when his agent was left furious at O’Neill’s offer of a trial period rather than a contract.