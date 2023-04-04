Register
The 20 signings you’ve forgotten played for Celtic over the last two decades

From Kundai Benyu to Rabiu Ibrahim, here are 20 Parkhead transfers you probably forgot happened.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 01:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Celtic have made a lot of successful signings over the years, and a number of very forgettable ones. For every Henrik Larsson and Danny McGrain you get players like Amido Balde and Steven Mouyokolo.

Those two are just a few of the names we’ve identified as some of the easily forgotten pieces of transfer business conducted by the Parkhead club over the last two decades that you might not remember very well.

Not everyone on this list is a bad player. However, not every player is a perfect fit for the club they join and the vast majority of Celtic fans might struggle to recall several of the signings we have put together.

While current manager Ange Postecoglou boasts a stellar signing record having unearthed a number of gems, particuarly from the Asian market, his predecessors Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers oversaw their fair share of shocking additions.

Here, GlasgowWorld pick out 20 players that played for Celtic that you perhaps forgot even pulled on the green and white shirt...

A creative midfielder and China’s captain, Tony Mowbray snapped up Zheng in September 2009 and immediately threw him into the deep end by making his debut in a 2-1 Old Firm defeat at Ibrox. Quickly fell out of favour as Mowbray’s reign turned into a disaster. Left after a special overhead kick against Hearts at Tynecastle.

A creative midfielder and China’s captain, Tony Mowbray snapped up Zheng in September 2009 and immediately threw him into the deep end by making his debut in a 2-1 Old Firm defeat at Ibrox. Quickly fell out of favour as Mowbray’s reign turned into a disaster. Left after a special overhead kick against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The injury-prone French centre-back was surprisingly handed a one-year deal by Neil Lennon after impressing on trial. Had played just 11 games in his previous three seasons and suffered a ruptured Achilles, which ruled him out for the majority of his debut campaign. Departed with just three appearances to his name and was forced to retire, aged 27 through injury.

The injury-prone French centre-back was surprisingly handed a one-year deal by Neil Lennon after impressing on trial. Had played just 11 games in his previous three seasons and suffered a ruptured Achilles, which ruled him out for the majority of his debut campaign. Departed with just three appearances to his name and was forced to retire, aged 27 through injury.

Initially wanted by Rangers, The Polish forward ended up on the other side of Glasgow in January 2012. Was a prolific goal scorer in his homeland with Wisla Krakow but struggled to find his shooting boots in Scotland though during an unconvincing loan stint from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. Started just once, coming off the bench on two further occasions as he failed to nail down a regular starting place.

Initially wanted by Rangers, The Polish forward ended up on the other side of Glasgow in January 2012. Was a prolific goal scorer in his homeland with Wisla Krakow but struggled to find his shooting boots in Scotland though during an unconvincing loan stint from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. Started just once, coming off the bench on two further occasions as he failed to nail down a regular starting place.

Had captained the China Under-21 Olympic teams before moving on a six-month loan in 2005 from Shanghai Shenua. Made one appearance for the first-team in the ill-fated Scottish Cup defeat to Clyde in January 2006 at Broadwood and was hooked at half-time after conceding a penalty and being given the runaround.

Had captained the China Under-21 Olympic teams before moving on a six-month loan in 2005 from Shanghai Shenua. Made one appearance for the first-team in the ill-fated Scottish Cup defeat to Clyde in January 2006 at Broadwood and was hooked at half-time after conceding a penalty and being given the runaround.

Scottish FootballGlasgow