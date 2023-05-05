Almost every member of Ange Postecoglou’s current first team squad is under contract for the 2023/24 campaign and many are signed to long term deals.

Celtic are on track to be confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions once again this weekend if they beat Hearts at Tynecastle or if Rangers lose to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

They also still have the Scottish Cup final to deal with and while their rivals could be busy negotiating new deals for their out of contract stars, Ange Postecoglou is in the enviable position of having almost every single member of his current first team squad under contract for next season.

Here are all 25 players that are under contract at Celtic Park for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

1 . Joe Hart Contract expires: 2024

2 . Scott Bain Contract expires: 2024

3 . Aaron Mooy Contract expires: 2024

4 . David Turnbull Contract expires: 2024