Celtic face St Mirren on Saturday as they lift the Premiership trophy - but how many changes will boss Brendan Rodgers make to his team?

A 5-0 romp over Kilmarnock has sealed glory again for the Hoops and Trophy Day will be a packed occasion inside Parkhead. But with Rangers to come in the Scottish Cup final next weekend, Rodgers may look to ensure injuries don’t hit his players at the last hurdle.

With that in mind, we have named nine changes he could make to his Celtic XI should he choose against a St Mirren side who have already booked European football.

Winger James Forrest said: “It’s been a long season and there have been loads of different things that have happened throughout the season. But it shows that as a club – the players and staff –we are together and the fans as well, and we’ve managed to come through the hard times. So it does make it sweeter.”

Here’s how our Celtic team looks.

1 . GK - Joe Hart There's no chance of this man being moved out between the sticks in his final league games. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . RB - Anthony Ralston The Scotland international gives Alistair Johnston a rest. Photo: Steve Welsh

3 . CB - Stephen Welsh Another academy graduate comes into the team for Cameron Carter-Vickers.