The Celtic starting XI if transfer rumours prove true as £20m double swoop supercharges Brendan Rodgers team

Celtic transfer rumours are already rife ahead of the summer.

By Ben Banks
Published 9th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 19:06 BST

The Celtic rumours are starting to take flight and these will only ignite further the closer we get to the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers and co are focused on the title race for now after a 3-3 draw with Rangers on Sunday afternoon. It leaves them a point ahead of their rivals with one game to go before the split, but despite Rangers holding a game in hand, Celtic hold title destiny in their own hands.

Elsewhere, transfer rumours are beginning to soar. In the past week, the Hoops have been linked with a £7.5m move for a goalkeeper, and a £12.8m link to a striker will no doubt have fans excited over a possible double swoop worth north of £20m.

So what would a Celtic XI look like if some of the most recent rumours are true. At the expense of some current first-team men, we take a look at who’s included.

Trabzonspor shot-stopper been linked with a £7.5m deal to replace the retiring Joe Hart. The report states the Scottish champions have put key questions and details as part of an e-mail signed by CEO Michael Nicholson.

1. GK: Ugurcan Cakir

Canadian international unlikely to be shifted out of position this summer.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Imperious centre-back will take on even more leadership when Joe Hart retires.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

QPR centre-back's impressive form said to be catching the eye of Celtic, Wolves and others.

4. CB: Jake Clarke-Salter

