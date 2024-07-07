The Celtic starting XI and squad if rumours are true: £25m man's 'wish' granted + Hart replacement secured

By Ben Banks
Published 7th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 17:06 BST

Celtic are on a transfer hunt this summer.

The hunt for new recruits is on at Celtic but just how could Brendan Rodgers’ side line up come matchday one?

Flag day commences this season against Kilmarnock but fans will hope the Premiership champions makes some moves in the market before then. A goalkeeper is needed, while a £25m hero reportedly would jump at the chance to return.

Rodgers said of recruits at after a 1-1 draw with Ayr: “We know what we want to bring in to improve the squad and I'm sure over the coming weeks we'll conclude the deals and get us stronger for next season. We could have had nine players in by now if we wanted but it's all about the right players. There's no point in us doing anything other than that, and sometimes that takes a little bit of patience.”

So how will the Celtic team and squad look? With nine signings added and a notable omission, we take a look.

Peter Vindahl Jensen of Sparta Prague said to be the top goalkeeper target.

1. GK - Peter Vindahl Jensen

Peter Vindahl Jensen of Sparta Prague said to be the top goalkeeper target.Photo: MICHAL CIZEK

A solid season means he will be a key member of this season's starting XI.

2. RB - Alistair Johnston

A solid season means he will be a key member of this season's starting XI.Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Salernitana centre-back is linked and the chase could ramp up now Austria are out of Euro 2024.

3. CB - Flavius Daniliuc

Salernitana centre-back is linked and the chase could ramp up now Austria are out of Euro 2024. | Getty Images

Stalwart will be at the heart of defence again.

4. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Stalwart will be at the heart of defence again. | Getty Images

