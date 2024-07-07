The hunt for new recruits is on at Celtic but just how could Brendan Rodgers’ side line up come matchday one?
Flag day commences this season against Kilmarnock but fans will hope the Premiership champions makes some moves in the market before then. A goalkeeper is needed, while a £25m hero reportedly would jump at the chance to return.
Rodgers said of recruits at after a 1-1 draw with Ayr: “We know what we want to bring in to improve the squad and I'm sure over the coming weeks we'll conclude the deals and get us stronger for next season. We could have had nine players in by now if we wanted but it's all about the right players. There's no point in us doing anything other than that, and sometimes that takes a little bit of patience.”
So how will the Celtic team and squad look? With nine signings added and a notable omission, we take a look.
