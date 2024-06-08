The Celtic XI and squad if transfer rumours are true: Aston Villa + Liverpool men signed with O'Riley replaced

By Ben Banks
Published 8th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 08:10 BST

Celtic could be about to make some transfer splashes, with Aston Villa and Liverpool players linked.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to revamp his Celtic squad this summer with a host of players already linked.

The Hoops won a Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season, but it wasn’t a plain-sailing return to Glasgow for the Irishman. Elements of the campaign were criticised despite the job ultimately being done in the league, including recruitment.

That area of the club will be under close scrutiny this term. Joe Hart has left the building so Rodgers needs a new number one, and that man might not be the only goalkeeper hunted with back-up Benjamin Siegrist possibly moving on.

A couple of loanees from last season at Celtic are being hunted for long haul returns, while a replacement for Matt O’Riley has been mooted, with this predicted XI and subs based off rumours anticipating his exit. Here’s how a Celtic squad on matchday one of the Premiership term could look if rumours prove true, with stars from the likes of Aston Villa and Liverpool.

A new number one is needed and the Liverpool stopper has been prominently linked.

1. GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

Consistent right-back keeps his place.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Bournemouth defender said to be attracting Celtic glances.

3. CB: Chris Mepham

American international remains a rock at the back.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

