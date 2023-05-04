Register
The controversial Premiership Team of the Season by WhoScored ratings including Celtic and Rangers stars - gallery

There are five matchdays remaining as Ange Postecoglou’s side head for the title but statistics point towards several Rangers players as being top performers.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 4th May 2023, 10:14 BST

The end of the 2022/23 season is almost here with just a few rounds of league fixtures plus the SPFL play-offs and Scottish Cup final remaining.

The Scottish Premiership player award nominees will likely be announced later this month but who do the statistics point towards being the division’s best performers. Using data from WhoScored and their player ratings out of 10, the best starting XI of the year has certainly thrown up some surprises.

The team is based entirely on statistics and with players in their recognised positions and a player has to have played more matches than the average number of appearances across the division to qualify. Here is how the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season would look based on overall ratings from WhoScored:

1. Kelle Roos

WhoScored rating = 6.76

2. James Tavernier

WhoScored rating = 7.64

3. Borna Barisic

WhoScored rating = 7.33

4. Carl Starfelt

WhoScored rating = 7.27

