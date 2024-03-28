The bargain bin can provide a gem - but Celtic have a history of digging deep into their pockets for talent.
Player-trading models are all the rage in the modern game, with the current Premiership champions all-in on their fit. They buy low as possible and sell high, with Jota making them close to £20m in profit last summer a clear show of the game at work.
Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, big money was being splashed on players from down south and abroad. Some were flops fans would struggle to utter the names of, others have made themselves club heroes.
Closer to today, big money and record fees have been spent, with mixed returns on their investments. Using Football Transfers as a metric, Glasgow World uses a 4-4-2 formation to work out the most expensive possible Celtic. The only stipulation of this is a player's position move can't be more than one space forward or back, for example, Chris Sutton could not play up front.
The total value of our XI comes in at an approximate value of £67.3m. Let's take a look at who is where.
