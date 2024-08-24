Brendan Rodgers declared he can understand Celtic fans’ frustrations about the lack of new players who have come through the door so far this summer - but insists he remains fully committed to building the strongest team possible.

The Hoops have made just four signings to date, two of which came in the goalkeeping department with new No.1 Kasper Schmeichel and back-up Viljami Sinisalo putting pen to paper. The returning Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah - who were both on loan at Parkhead last season - have also signed permanent deals in Glasgow's east end, the latter eventually completing his £9.5million switch from Norwich City last week.

There will be outgoings in the coming days, most notably creative midfielder Matt O’Riley who is undergoing a medical with Brighton ahead of smashing the Scottish transfer record, while there has been interest in Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate. Celtic will discover who they will face in the revamped Champions League group phase next week and many fans are concerned about the overall quality in the squad.

However, Rodgers has called for calm heads. The Northern Irishman admitted on Friday: “ I have been here before and can manage it better but it doesn't make me any less ambitious. This is the club that I want to be at and I want to do the very, very best as I know that I represent the supporters to drive the team and the club forward. I think every manager will have a moment in the window where you are frustrated because you want to get players in and work with them and give them time.

“I believe the culture is here to set up and coach players to be better and improve. The quicker we can get them in then of course, the quicker the improvements take place. But unfortunately, we are not in total control of it. You are always reliant on the other club and player as well, so sometimes you have to rely on that patience. It's very difficult for supporters.

“It is very hard because there is so much you hear and read, and as a Celtic supporter you are probably looking at the team and going 'wow they are playing so well' and if we can add the few that really elevate it, then it could be a really, really exciting season. But that is exactly my intention as well. It can be frustrating but experience tells you that you have to be patient, wait and judge it when the market closes.”

Celtic confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024/25 season last month and, unsurprisingly there are plenty of numbers still to choose from. Below, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at those available for any incoming signings before Friday’s deadline.

