Celtic can wrestle their Premiership title destiny firmly into their own hands this weekend when taking on Rangers at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers' side head to Govan top by a point but with their rivals holding a game in hand, a win is needed to ensure total control of what prize will be dished out in May. They are boosted by an exciting midfield quirk that has the chance to rear its head for the first time this year.

In attack, there is one big question that looms over an area of the pitch that has chopped and changed this season. Assistant coach John Kennedy said of the game after a 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend: "I think if you look at in terms of the way we are attacking, especially today, but our attacking game has really clicked in the last little while.

"We now have options, it's not just the starting players it's what comes in behind. We have got lots of options and everyone will contribute."

Glasgow World takes a spin through who we believe make Celtic's strongest XI and what it tells us about their derby chances against Rangers on Sunday.

1 . GK: Joe Hart The goalkeeper remains number one but this will be his last derby at Ibrox before retirement.

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Canadian international keeping Anthony Ralston at arm's length when it comes to right-back.

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The defender has battled injury problems but when fit, he calms the entire team.