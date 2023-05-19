Have you ever question who you club’s most famous celebrity supporter is? Well, look no further...

As we approach the end of another exciting season for Celtic which has yielded more silverware and could become even better with the Hoops chasing a Treble, we have rounded up a list of the club’s most famous fans based on their social media success.

The Parkhead outfit are back in action against St Mirren on Saturday before playing a further two rounds of league matches ahead of the Scottish Cup Final on June 3.

With Kyogo Furuhashi crowned as the PFA Scotland Player of the Year and Ange Postecoglou winning the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Year, it has been another highly successful campaign for Celtic.

However, we thought it was time to provide a definitive link as to who actually is your club’s most famous fan. The likes of American actor Jon Hamm and legendary Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly have been spotted taking in a match at Celtic Park, while Martine McCutcheon and Sean Bean have also been pictured wearing the famous green and white hoops over the years.

Here, GlasgowWorld have ranked the following 25 celebrities on our ultimate Celtic fame list based on their number of Instagram followers...

1 . Jay-Z pictured wearing a Celtic scarf

2 . Snoop Dogg 80million followers Photo: Kevin Winter

3 . Conor McGregor 46.2million followers

4 . The Game 13.7million followers

