Celtic have NEVER won an opening Champions League group stage match - but Brendan Rodgers’ side will hope it’s 13th time lucky when they face Slovan Bratislava at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

In what will be the first meeting between the two clubs in over six decades, the bottom-ranked side from pot three faces the top-ranked team from pot four on matchday one of the competitions’ new-look format.

Over the past two decades, the Hoops have faced some seriously challenging opening games in the Champions League, with trips to the San Siro and Old Trafford mixed in with heavy defeats to Barcelona and PSG.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look back at 12 previous opening group stages matches involving Celtic since they made their debut back in 2001 - and the history books will tell you it certainly doesn’t make for great reading...

1 . 2001/02: Juventus 3-2 Celtic A brave Celtic saw their stunning comeback end in tears on their Champions League debut as a controversial late penalty snatched victory for the Italians in Turin. | Getty Images

2 . 2003/04: Bayern Munich 2-1 Celtic The German Bundesliga giants came from behind to edge out the Hoops in a game they deservedly took the lead in through Alan Thompson's header, but it was former Rangers assistant Roy Makaay who netted a deadly double. | Getty Images

3 . 2004/05: Celtic 1-3 FC Barcelona Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson came back to haunt his old club's and end their unbeaten home record in the competition. Chris Sutton slid home Celtic's brief equaliser, while David Marshall saved a Ronaldinho penalty. | Getty Images