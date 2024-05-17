The title celebrations will continue on Saturday lunchtime when Celtic bring down the curtain on a successful league campaign with a home game against St Mirren.

Just days after ensuring they retained their place as Premiership champions, Brendan Rodgers and his players will hope to sign off their league campaign in fine style when they entertain a Buddies side that have enjoyed a memorable season of their own.

Of course, there is the small matter of the Scottish Cup Final clash with Rangers to take care of on Saturday week, but once the competitive action is out of the way, Rodgers and his staff will focus on improving their squad in a bid for further success at home and in European competition.

That will mean moving on a number of players to make room in the Hoops’ wage bill - but who are the current highest earners in Rodgers’ ranks? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who tops the bill according to the world’s most popular managerial simulation.

1 . Alexandro Bernabei FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Liam Scales FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

3 . Odin Thiago Holm FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

4 . Paulo Bernardo FM2024 weekly wage: £5,750