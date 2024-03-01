Celtic and Scottish football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish

Scottish football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has backed Rangers to pip Celtic in the Premiership title race.

As it stands, the Teddy Bears are two points clear at the top of the table. Winning the league would be a remarkable feat for Rangers as they were seven points adrift of Celtic when Philippe Clement was appointed in October.

Gers have also watched on as the Hoops enjoyed an era of dominance in recent years. Celtic have won 11 of the last 12 Premiership titles, with Rangers rebuilding in the lower divisions before going unbeaten under Steven Gerrard.

Both clubs are set to go head-to-head at Ibrox on April 7 - one of the most anticipated Old Firm games in recent years. Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Celtic icon Dalglish tipped his former side to surrender the title to their bitter rivals.

"Celtic have got it all going on,” he said. “They got kicked out of the League Cup against Kilmarnock as well as losing a league game to them too. Then they lost to Hearts at home who Rangers just turned over 5-0. They really need to get themselves in tune.

"You can never write Celtic off. However, Philippe Clement has just done such a good job at Rangers, with a couple of good signings since he took over, and they’re still in the last 16 in Europe. Under Clement, the only game they have lost is against Celtic, but that was a bit nip and tuck anyway.

