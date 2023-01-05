A look at the likely and unlikely transfers for Celtic during the January window.

Celtic are already making significant headway in the January transfer window - announcing the arrival of THREE new signings before the New Year.

Ange Postecoglou is hoping to continue improving his squad in a bid to wrap up another Scottish Premiership title, already sitting nine points clear of city rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

Defensive pair Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi have already been snapped, while J-League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata has joined on an initial loan deal from Yokohama F. Marinos with a compulsory option to make the move permanent on a long-term contact at the end of the season.

The Hoops boss appears likely to add further new faces over the coming weeks, but has admitted he and his staff won’t have to contend with any real pressure about incomings this month given they have already recruited well.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Postecoglou said: “The key thing for me is that we don’t have to be too stressed about what could potentially be incoming because we’ve kind of already done our business.”

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest Celtic transfer rumours, assessing whether the reported targets are likely or unlikely to arrive at Parkhead.

1. Kwon Hyeo-kyu (Busan IPark) Celtic have reportedly tabled an official offer to sign the South Korean midfielder. Has impressed on the international stage at Under-23 level and is renowned for his high-tempto style of play. Standing at 6ft 3, he offers physical attributes and is a player that would suit Ange Postecoglou's system.

2. Ardon Jashari (FC Luzern) Celtic are reportedly 'vying' for the Swiss international's signature who plays for FC Luzern in his homeland. A fee of around £6million is to be demanded. Leeds United, Napoli, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are also eyeing a move, so it's unlikely the youngster will head to Glasgow, despite admitting he is aware of the Hoops interest.

3. Cho Gue-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors) Celtic have been heavily linked with the South Korea international, and the 24-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Europe. This is an accessible transfer for Celtic, if they want it, and it goes down as likely.

4. Casper Tengstedt (Rosenborg) Tengstedt is the blonde haired player in this picture, and Celtic are said to be keen on snapping up the 22-year-old forward. It has been claimed that the Norwegian is on the Hoops' wishlist this winter having scored 15 in 14 for his current club. Though, due to increasing competition, this one must still go down as unlikely for now.