Three likely Celtic January transfers gallery - and five that probably won’t happen
A look at the likely and unlikely transfers for Celtic during the January window.
Celtic are already making significant headway in the January transfer window - announcing the arrival of THREE new signings before the New Year.
Ange Postecoglou is hoping to continue improving his squad in a bid to wrap up another Scottish Premiership title, already sitting nine points clear of city rivals Rangers at the top of the table.
Defensive pair Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi have already been snapped, while J-League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata has joined on an initial loan deal from Yokohama F. Marinos with a compulsory option to make the move permanent on a long-term contact at the end of the season.
The Hoops boss appears likely to add further new faces over the coming weeks, but has admitted he and his staff won’t have to contend with any real pressure about incomings this month given they have already recruited well.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Postecoglou said: “The key thing for me is that we don’t have to be too stressed about what could potentially be incoming because we’ve kind of already done our business.”
With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest Celtic transfer rumours, assessing whether the reported targets are likely or unlikely to arrive at Parkhead.