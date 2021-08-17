Three players who could leave Celtic before the transfer window shuts

Will we see anybody else leave the Hoops this summer?

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has made it very clear that he would ideally like to see Celtic bring in some more fresh faces before the end of the transfer window.

The Hoops have already been relatively busy in the market, and the recent additions of Premier League veterans Joe Hart and James McCarthy look to have strengthened the Australian’s squad ahead of a title challenge.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether the Bhoys are able to recruit further remains to be seen, but Postecoglou himself is eager to secure more backing from the board.

Speaking recently, he said: “I would like it, that’s the honest answer and we’ll certainly try.

“But what I like and what can happen in the reality of that is different.

“But we’re working awfully hard, I guarantee you. Not a moment goes past, off the field the whole club’s working hard to make sure we can do it.

“I’m certainly pushing to get bodies in.”

The transfer market is a two-way street, however, and while Postecoglou is keen to sign players, there has been plenty of speculation over who could be leaving Parkhead in the coming weeks too.

We’ve taken a look at three players who could be headed for the exit door between now and the end of window...

Odsonne Edouard

Perhaps the most obvious candidate, Edouard has been spoken about as a potential sale since the early stages of the window.

While allowing him to leave will still represent an unthinkable notion to some supporters, the arrival of Kyogo Furuhashi could be enough to soften the blow for others.

The alternative is that the Frenchman stays put and leaves for free next summer - a financial gamble that the Hoops may not be willing to take.

Brighton have been heavily linked, while a recent update put OGC Nice in the running too.

Ryan Christie. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ryan Christie

The midfielder is in a similar position as Edouard heading into the final stages of the transfer window.

Christie is out of contract in January, and if he fails to put pen to paper on the new deal that has been offered to him by Celtic, he could leave for nothing in the new year.

Postecoglou has been open about his desire to keep the Scot at Parkhead, but with Burnley and Crystal Palace both reportedly keeping tabs, could a move to the Premier League be beckoning?

Leigh Griffiths

Talk of this one has died down a little in recent weeks, but there were a glut of reports last month suggesting that Griffiths could be heading out on loan this summer.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old is yet to play this season, and with Furuhashi’s arrival and the prospect of Edouard staying put, he could be deemed surplus to requirements by his new boss.