Three positions Celtic could look to strengthen before the end of the transfer window

The Hoops are bidding to reclaim their Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

It’s been a mixed start to life at Parkhead for new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian watched his side bounce back from their opening night defeat to Hearts with a thumping 6-0 victory over Dundee at the weekend, and it’s still difficult to get a proper handle on where exactly this Hoops squad is at in terms of their title hopes.

At the very least, however, Postecoglou will have a much better idea of if and where he needs to strengthen his ranks between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

We’ve taken a look at some of the key areas that Celtic could, and perhaps should, look to target before the market closes…

Full-back

Despite criticism from some sections of the Hoops’ fanbase, Anthony Ralston has actually done pretty admirably so far this season.

Two goals in two league outings is an impressive return for a right-back, and while he hasn’t been tested extensively, he’s looked solid enough in his defensive duties too.

There are lingering suspicions that he the 22-year-old could be found out against more rigorous opposition, however, and even taking that out of the equation for a moment, Celtic look worryingly understaffed on the right side of defence.

In fact, rinse and repeat everything above where Greg Taylor is concerned too.

Whether Postecoglou looks to bring in a right-back, a left-back, or both, you would imagine that it’s a shortcoming he is keen to address.

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston celebrates against Hearts. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Centre-back

Again, another area where Celtic look to be a tad short on bodies is at the heart of defence.

With Kristoffer Ajer heading to Brentford this summer, the Hoops have brought in Carl Starfelt as his replacement, and the assumption would be that the Swede will partner Christopher Jullien when the Frenchman returns from his knee ligament injury.

Hopefully, that comeback isn’t too far away, but in the meantime, Postecoglou has alternated between Nir Bitton and Stephen Walsh alongside his new signing.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youngster Osaze Urhoghide is also an option, albeit a fairly inexperienced one, but you can’t help wondering whether one more centre-back – especially one a little longer in the tooth – wouldn’t go amiss. Think last season’s loan deal for Shane Duffy, but without the striking resemblance to a slow motion train wreck.

Not only would an extra defender give the Hoops some more cover in a season that could get very heavy on the scheduling front if they go far in Europe, but it would also allow them to switch to a three at the back if the boss fancies a change in shape at any point.

Striker

This one is heavily dependant on whether or not Odsonne Edouard leaves the club in the closing stages of the window.

If he doesn’t, take no notice of these next few paragraphs – completely disregard them, forget they exist.

But there are plenty of rumours suggesting that he could go, and if he does, you have to ask yourself whether Celtic have enough firepower to sustain a title challenge.

After his hat-trick against Dundee, there are many Bhoys who are propagating the view that Kyogo Furuhashi is the biggest and most lethal thing to come out of Japan since Godzilla.

But, one game does not a title winner make, and beyond the 26-year-old, the Hoops look flimsy.

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Albian Ajeti has been about as deadly as a spud gun, and Leigh Griffiths has shown all the consistency and finishing ability of a grumpy toddler faced with a plate of broccoli in recent times.

With Edouard on the books, that’s just about excusable, but without him, it’s a concern.