Ange Postecoglou’s side face the Ukrainian champions in their penultimate UEFA Champions League at Parkhead on Tuesday.

Celtic have been going through their final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk at Parkhead.

The Hoops were put through their paces during a session at the club’s Lennoxtown training base earlier today and there were some encouraging signs for supporters with three players edging closer to their potential returns.

Here are the key things that we spotted...

Jota trains alone and is ruled out

The big question mark coming into their penultimate group stage match was the fitness over talismanic winger Jota.

Celtic winger Jota could return for the midweek Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hoops playmaker has missed the club’s last four matches through injury but Ange Postecoglou hinted at a potential return for this game in his press conference last week.

However, the Portuguese star was training separately away from the rest of the squad, which would suggest this match has perhaps come a bit too early for him. Sunday’s Premiership clash against Livingston now looks to be a more realisitic return date for the 23-year-old.

Postecoglou stated: “Jota, again, he sort of had his last rehab session today. So he is expected to start training with us after tomorrow’s game and be available for the weekend.”

Turnbull steps up recovery

David Turnbull of Celtic takes part in the training session

David Turnbull has been absent in recent weeks but he was back amongst the group this morning with a view to potentially being involved on Tuesday night.

The attacking midfielder has been plagued by injury setbacks during the opening months of the campaign, limiting him to just five starts and eight substitute appearances.

The Scotland international appeared to come through the full session unscathed and could prove to be a valuable asset as an impact sub as Celtic chase their first victory in Group F after registering just one point from four matches.

Starfelt present but still not ready

Celtic’s Swedish defender Carl Starfelt (L) takes part in a training session at Lennoxtown

Swedish defender Carl Starfelt was also back out on the training pitch following a seven-week on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The centre-back hasn’t featured for Celtic since sustaining the problem during the 4-0 win over Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season on September 3.

Starfelt created a big impression for the Scottish champions last season after arriving from Russian Premier League outfit Rubin Kazan and the 27-year-old’s presence alongside his team mates will provide fans with a huge boost.

It’s unlikely Starfelt will immediately regain his place in the Hoops starting XI after a period of absence. He faces stiff competition with Mortiz Jenz and Stephen Welsh and could be restricted to a place on the bench over the coming weeks.