Amid another battle with Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, Celtic are leading the way for the trophy as we enter the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have pulled into a three-point lead and will thwart their Glasgow rivals once again if they can keep this momentum up until the final day.

If Celtic win this season’s title, it will mark the 54th time they have triumphed in Scotland’s top flight, closing the gap ever-closer on Rangers’ all-time record of 55. While the Hoops’ cabinets are stacked from years of success both in and outside the Scottish League, who have been the most successful players over the years?

James Forrest and Callum McGregor are both serial winners when it comes to Parkhead silverware. And the former is closing in on a huge landmark if a double can be clinched this term.

We’ve looked back through the archives and listed the top 10 most decorated Celtic players of all-time, taking into account the major trophies they have won during their respective tenures at Parkhead.

1 . Jimmy McMenemy — 17 trophies Scottish League (11), Scottish Cup (6)

2 . Alec McNair — 18 trophies Scottish League (12), Scottish Cup (6)

3 . Bobby Murdoch — 18 trophies European Cup (1), Scottish League (8), Scottish Cup (4), Scottish League Cup (5)