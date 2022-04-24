Every football fan will experience the highs and lows of supporting their team - but have you ever wondered what famous faces follow your club?

Scottish football continues to generate interest from celebrities worldwide.

For example, Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his brother Jamie are strong Hibernian supporters, along with The Proclaimers and IBF/ WBA World Super Lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

Cycling great Sir Chris Hoy and snooker legend Stephen Hendry, who was brought up in Gorgie, are avid followers of Hearts.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly and ex-Scotland rugby internationalist Andy Nicol are honorary club patrons of Dundee United, while actor Robert Carlyle (Partick Thistle) and curling star Eve Muirhead (St Johnstone) also have a keen interest in their hometown clubs.

But there are always a few that slip under the radar.

Ange Postecoglou’s side boast an impressive list of big names following them - maybe not week in and week out - but that’s not to deny them their love of the Parkhead club.

From Hollywood actors to international comedians - here are the top 15 biggest names that support the Hoops!

1. ROD STEWART (Net Worth: $235 million) Celtic-mad Stewart is Celtic’s best-known celebrity fan. The Maggie May often attends matches at Parkhead and recently admitted he will jump on private jet anywhere to watch his beloved club Photo: Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2. SNOOP DOGG (Net Worth: $150 million) West Coast-based rapper, songwriter and actor has been spotted wearing Celtic colours on several occasions. He will be “on the first flight to Glasgow” if Celtic win the Premiership title and is planning a big party in Glasgow to celebrate Photo: Maddie Meyer Photo Sales

3. CONOR McGREGOR (Net Worth: $120 million) Irish UFC fighter is the richest mixed-martial artist in the world. He previously revealed having ‘a conversation’ about buying shares in Celtic and is currently ‘exploring’ a potential deal to do so Photo Sales

4. NOEL GALLAGHER (Net Worth: $70 million) High Flying Birds legend Gallagher previously endeared himself to Celtic fans after travelling to games in Glasgow with a green and white scarf. Manchester City is his boyhood club but he retains a keen interest in the Hoops Photo Sales