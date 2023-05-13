Here are the results based on Search Engine Results Pages (SERP) and each player’s value...

The Hoops, who are still targeting multiple records this season, will fancy their chances of recording another derby success against a Gers team seemingly going through the motions and it’s clear Ange Postecoglou’s men won’t take their foot off the gas in their quest to pass the 100-point landmark.

With a Scottish Premiership title triumph secured, League Cup glory and a Scottish Cup Final meeting against Inverness on the horizon, Celtic will be desperate to clinch a record-breaking EIGHTH domestic treble in style.

But have you ever considered which players are the most searched for on social media. Here, we take a look at the top 15 most popular Parkhead stars and their market value:

1 . The top 15 most popular Celtic players this season based on monthly search volume Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - €1.70m Search Volume: 33,100

3 . Jota - €11.00m Search Volume: 33,100

4 . Callum McGregor - €8.00m Search Volume: 14,800