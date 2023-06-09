Top 20 Celtic record goal scorers across the last two decades - gallery

The Hoops have made a number of shrewd signings over the past 20 years, who have racked up an impressive goals tally.

Celtic are renowned for being one of the biggest club’s in world football due to their impressive trophy haul and a number of top-class goal scorers have contributed to the club’s success over the years.

While legendary figures Jimmy McGrory (468) and Bobby Lennox (277) head the Parkhead side’s all-time top scorers list, the Hoops have been synonymous with playing an instrumental role in the careers of several star strikers including Swedish international Henrik Larsson.

Kyogo Furuhashi currently fits that mould, with the Japanese talisman destined for a big money move after making an emphatic impact since arriving from J-League outfit Vissel Kobe two years ago.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at Celtic’s top goalscorers in the last two decades:

1 . 1st - Henrik Larsson Goals: 242, Apps: 315

2 . 2nd - Leigh Griffiths Goals: 123, Apps: 261

3 . 3rd - John Hartson Goals: 110, Apps: 201

4 . 4th - James Forrest Goals: 102, Apps: 467

Next Page Page 1 of 5