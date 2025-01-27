Celtic have gained a reputation over the last two decades of signing players for relatively small transfer fees and turning them into prized assets, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele making a name for themselves in Glasgow.

Both players are just two examples of the Hoops’ shrewd recruitment policy and scouting department they have in place, but the Scottish champions have still managed to dish some serious money to attract a number of stars from across Europe and the UK to Parkhead.

Not all of those big-money recruits have proved success stories, but a host of players signed by Celtic for significant fees have moved on to bigger and better things.

While transfer fees across the world have increased significantly since the turn of the century, supporters can still afford to look back on the list of top-class players to have represented Celtic.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at 20 of Celtic’s most expensive signings in their history - and there’s a new name at the top of the standings after Jota completed his £8.4 million return from French side Stade Rennais earlier today.

1 . Alan Stubbs - Defender £4m from Bolton Wanderers (Jul 1996) | SNS Group

2 . Maik Nawrocki - Defender £4.3m from Legia Warsaw (Jul 2023) | SNS Group

3 . Scott Brown - Midfielder £4.4m from Hibernian (Jul 2007) | SNS Group

4 . Kyogo Furuhashi - Striker £4.5m from Vissel Kobe (Jul 2021) | SNS Group