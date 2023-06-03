The two Glasgow sides are amongst the greatest teams across the world in the company of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

When you think of the most successful and biggest clubs in the world, various familiar names spring to mind and both Celtic and Rangers are certainly in that conversation - especially when being judged by trophies won.

The two Glasgow sides are amongst the most successful teams across the globe when it comes to lifting silverware and far outrank the two biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as other European superpowers like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich who are known for their lucrative history.

The Hoops, who have dominated Scottish football for the majority of the last decade or so, moved within ONE trophy of equalling their rivals overall silverware haul after clinching a historic record-breaking eight treble, courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

So, how does their record stack up if we take into account the whole of the world? Here, we have compiled a chart listing the top 20 most successful football clubs in the world ranked from 20th to first based on the number of major national (domestic) trophies they have won in their history:

1 . 20th - FCSB (Romania) 60 trophies

2 . 19th - Anderlecht (Belgium) 64 trophies

3 . 17th - Galatasaray (Turkey) 67 trophies

4 . 17th - Manchester United (England) 67 trophies