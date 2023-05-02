Register
Top 20 world football clubs by trophy wins - where Celtic & Rangers rank vs Man Utd and Liverpool - gallery

The two Glasgow sides are amongst the greatest teams across the globe in the company of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:10 BST

It takes a lot to be considered one of the biggest football clubs in the world and both Celtic and Rangers are certainly in that conversation - especially when being judged by trophies won.

The two Glasgow sides are amongst the most successful teams across the globe when it comes to lifting silverware and far outrank the two biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as other European superpowers like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. So, how does their record stack up?

Here are the 20 most successful football clubs in the world ranked from 20th to first based on the number of major trophies they have won in their history:

58 trophies

1. 20th - FCSB (Romania)

58 trophies

60 trophies

2. 19th - Liverpool (England)

60 trophies

60 trophies

3. 18th - Anderlecht (Belgium)

60 trophies

61 trophies

4. 17th - Galatasaray (Turkey)

61 trophies

Related topics:Glasgow