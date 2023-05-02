The two Glasgow sides are amongst the greatest teams across the globe in the company of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

It takes a lot to be considered one of the biggest football clubs in the world and both Celtic and Rangers are certainly in that conversation - especially when being judged by trophies won.

The two Glasgow sides are amongst the most successful teams across the globe when it comes to lifting silverware and far outrank the two biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as other European superpowers like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. So, how does their record stack up?

Here are the 20 most successful football clubs in the world ranked from 20th to first based on the number of major trophies they have won in their history:

1 . 20th - FCSB (Romania) 58 trophies

2 . 19th - Liverpool (England) 60 trophies

3 . 18th - Anderlecht (Belgium) 60 trophies

4 . 17th - Galatasaray (Turkey) 61 trophies

