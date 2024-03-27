They are ripping it up in leagues around the world - but how highly does a Celtic academy product rank in the top 50 youngsters?

Ben Doak is an exciting talent down at Liverpool and has started making inroads into Jurgen Klopp's first team. They snapped him up from Celtic in 2022 after he made his senior debut, including a runout in the derby with Rangers.

First-team berths under Ange Postecoglou were not enough to keep him about in Glasgow's east-end. NXGN's rankings of the top 50 youngsters put Doak into the reckoning but where does he sit?

Celtic are famed for having a strong academy and Doak is one of the latest off the production line. Kieran Tierney, James Forrest and Callum McGregor are others to have made a big impact while Rocco Vata is currently wanted by AC Milan.

There are some familiar Premier League names. Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle men all star while players from Spain and South America are dotted about the list. Glasgow World runs through who is where on the list.

1 . Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Endrick Palmeiras

3 . Warren Zaïre-Emery PSG Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images