Tottenham star makes 'amazing club' and Old Firm claim about Celtic
Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has opened up on his time at Celtic four years after his most recent spell at the club. The former England keeper had two loan spells at Parkhead before joining permanently in 2012 for two years. He also returned for another loan spell in 2020 during his time at Southampton.
The 36-year-old won four Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup across his Celtic spells, and fans are as fond of him as he is of the club. Now a back-up keeper at Tottenham, Forster has spoken on the Fozcast with Ben Foster, recalling his fond memories of the Hoops.
“What a club,” he said. “An amazing club and I was fortunate that I got to spend time there and go back for a season later in my career. Just such a special club. It means so much to the fans, and to have the competition with Rangers as well. It’s just a huge club and the following is huge.”
Speaking about the passion of the fans, he added: “Until you go and you’re part of it and you see what it means to people, people down South probably don’t appreciate it. It means the world to them. Wherever you go in the world, people come up to you. I’m so privileged and honoured to have played for them.”
Forster also went on to detail the unique atmosphere of Old Firm derbies, replying when asked if he has experienced a better atmosphere: “Nah. Probably the Old Firm derby then European nights at Celtic Park. There has not been anything close to that.”
Forster was in goal for one of Celtic’s historic wins over Barcelona in 2012, and recalling that occasion, he added: “It was two weeks before that we lost in the 90th minute, I think, and that gave the confidence to the group that we could do it at home. You fancy yourself at Celtic Park with the fans.”
