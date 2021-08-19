Transfer rumours live blog: All of the latest updates involving Celtic and Rangers

All of the biggest news from both sides of the Old Firm.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

We’re entering the latter stages of the transfer window after hectic summer of business in Glasgow, but there’s still plenty of opportunity for both Celtic and Rangers to bring in some fresh talent.

With the title race already shaping up to be a close-run affair, this next fortnight or so could prove to be make or break for both sides.

Will Ranges hang on to their Scottish Premiership crown, or will Celtic snatch it back at the first time of asking?

Whatever happens, we’ve got you covered with all of the latest transfer rumours and updates...