Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)
We’re entering the latter stages of the transfer window after hectic summer of business in Glasgow, but there’s still plenty of opportunity for both Celtic and Rangers to bring in some fresh talent.
With the title race already shaping up to be a close-run affair, this next fortnight or so could prove to be make or break for both sides.
Will Ranges hang on to their Scottish Premiership crown, or will Celtic snatch it back at the first time of asking?
Whatever happens, we’ve got you covered with all of the latest transfer rumours and updates...
Transfer rumours live blog: All of the latest updates involving Celtic and Rangers
Rangers close in on Bacuna
Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna for a while now, but The Scottish Sun are now suggesting that a deal could be imminent.
Gers boss Steven Gerrard also delivered an intriguing update on his side’s transfer activity, claiming: “I am hoping for more positive news in the coming hours and maybe sometime on Thursday.”
Hoops make Giakoumakis contact
Celtic have made an approach for Greece striker Georgios Giakoumakis from Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo, according to Sky Sports.
The forward was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last term despite his side suffering relegation.