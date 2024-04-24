Brendan Rodgers is heading into a key Celtic transfer window but how will his squad look come the end of it?

A neck and neck title race is ongoing with Rangers but Hoops fans will no doubt be keen to see some fresh faces arrive ahead of next term. Recruitment has been lamented and the status of every 42 players listed on the Celtic teams page has been ranked in order of staying, going or loan.

Rodgers has a clear demand for the summer. He said after the January window shut: “I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here.

“You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

So what Celtic stars fit into his plans for next term? We take a look at the possible outcomes.

