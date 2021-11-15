Auld made 283 appearances for the Hoops over two spells, scoring 85 goals

Tributes have been paid to Celtic legend Bertie Auld, who was part of the famous Lisbon Lions team that lifted the European Cup in 1967, after he passed away at the age of 83 last night.

The former midfielder had been suffering from dementia for the past five months.

During his highly successful two spells at Parkhead, Auld made 283 appearances for the club, scoring 85 goals.

He won five league titles, three Scottish Cup and four League Cups and played a leading role in Jock Stein’s side that beat Inter Milan 2-1 in May 25, 1967 in Lisbon’s Estadio Nacional to lift the European Cup.

Auld, capped three times for Scotland, would also spend four years at Birmingham City and finished his playing career at Hibernian before stepping into management in 1974, twice taking charge of Partick Thistle as well as Hibs, Hamilton Academical and Dumbarton.

Chairman, Ian Bankier said: “The most sincere thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Bertie’s family at such a difficult time, following this tragic loss.

“I don’t think words can ever adequately describe what Bertie meant to the Club and our supporters. He was a giant of a player, a giant of a man and quite simply Mr. Celtic.

“He scaled the greatest of heights as a player with his talent but it is who he was as a man that made him so much more to us all.

“He enriched all our lives so greatly with his humour, his character and personality and for that we will forever be grateful.

“It was an absolute privilege to have known Bertie and I know just how deeply his passing will be felt by all Celtic supporters. Bertie will forever be regarded as a Celtic great and he will forever be in our hearts.

“We all mourn his passing with great sadness and, of course, we offer our full support to Bertie’s family. May you rest in peace, Bertie.”

Michael Nicholson, acting Chief Executive added: “To lose Bertie is tragic news and we offer our prayers and support to his family at such a difficult time.

“Bertie will always be remembered as one of Celtic’s greatest ever sons, part of a team that delivered the greatest prize of all to the club and its supporters.

“He brought so much joy to Celtic supporters on and off the field and we thank him and pay tribute to him sincerely for that.

“It was an absolute joy and privilege to be in Bertie’s company, and his brilliant spirit and sense of humour will live long in all our memories.

“He loved the Club so much and, in turn, he was so deeply loved by us all as Celtic supporters.

“Bertie was just unique, there will never be another like him and this really is a very say time. Our deepest condolences are with Bertie’s family.”