Kyogo, Jota and James Tavernier are all in the running alongside the likes of Duk from Aberdeen and Stephen Humphryes of Hearts for the prestigious award.

The shortlist for the 2022/23 PFA Scotland Premiership Goal of the Season has been announced and features two goals from Celtic and one from Rangers.

There are 12 goals in total that have made the list with the winner set to be announced at the PFA Scotland awards ceremony this Sunday. You can watch all of the goals here including the three from the two Glasgow rivals and some other exceptional strikes:

Kyogo is the first player to make the shortlist for his incredible first touch striker from 20 yards against Dundee United at Tannadice back in August. He is joined by Hoops’ teammate Jota who also makes the shortlist for his tidy finish from inside the area against Rangers in September.

That’s not the only Old Firm derby strike to make the list though as Rangers skipper James Tavernier is also recognised for his powerful free kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar against Celtic last month. There are also a few other goals that Gers supporters might remember on the list as two others were scored against them - Josh Campbell for Hibs in August and Leighton Clarkson for Aberdeen in December.

Here is the full 12 goal shortlist for this year’s award:

Hibernian v Rangers, 20th August - Josh Campbell

Dundee United v Celtic, 28th August - Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic v Rangers, 3rd September – Jota

Ross County v Aberdeen, 3rd September – Luis “Duk” Lopes

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 5th October – Daniel Armstrong

Kilmarnock v Livingston, 4th November - Bruce Anderson

St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Mark O’Hara

St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Nicky Clark

Aberdeen v Rangers, 20th December - Leighton Clarkson

Hearts v Dundee United, 4th February - Stephen Humphrys

Motherwell v St Mirren, 15th February – Max Johnston

Celtic v Rangers, 8th April – James Tavernier