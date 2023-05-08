The shortlist for the 2022/23 PFA Scotland Premiership Goal of the Season has been announced and features two goals from Celtic and one from Rangers.
There are 12 goals in total that have made the list with the winner set to be announced at the PFA Scotland awards ceremony this Sunday. You can watch all of the goals here including the three from the two Glasgow rivals and some other exceptional strikes:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyogo is the first player to make the shortlist for his incredible first touch striker from 20 yards against Dundee United at Tannadice back in August. He is joined by Hoops’ teammate Jota who also makes the shortlist for his tidy finish from inside the area against Rangers in September.
That’s not the only Old Firm derby strike to make the list though as Rangers skipper James Tavernier is also recognised for his powerful free kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar against Celtic last month. There are also a few other goals that Gers supporters might remember on the list as two others were scored against them - Josh Campbell for Hibs in August and Leighton Clarkson for Aberdeen in December.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here is the full 12 goal shortlist for this year’s award:
- Hibernian v Rangers, 20th August - Josh Campbell
- Dundee United v Celtic, 28th August - Kyogo Furuhashi
- Celtic v Rangers, 3rd September – Jota
- Ross County v Aberdeen, 3rd September – Luis “Duk” Lopes
- Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 5th October – Daniel Armstrong
- Kilmarnock v Livingston, 4th November - Bruce Anderson
- St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Mark O’Hara
- St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Nicky Clark
- Aberdeen v Rangers, 20th December - Leighton Clarkson
- Hearts v Dundee United, 4th February - Stephen Humphrys
- Motherwell v St Mirren, 15th February – Max Johnston
- Celtic v Rangers, 8th April – James Tavernier
You can vote for your choice at the Sky Sports website. Voting is set to close at 5pm on Friday, May 12.