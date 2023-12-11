Two Celtic legends linked with vacant Championship manager role

A Celtic icon has been linked with a move to a club in the SFL who are currently in the hunt for a new head coach.

Celtic legend Scott Brown is looking for a new job in management - and he has reportedly been linked with the vacant post at Queen's Park, following the sacking of Robin Veldman on Saturday.

Brown's debut in management came at Fleetwood Town - he assumed the vacant role in 2022, following the departure of interim coach Stephen Crainey. After a decent first season with the Lancashire outfit, he was sacked in September of this year after a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Brown is one of the most beloved figures in the history of Celtic football club, revered for his unwavering work ethic and fantastic run as club captain. His career began at Hibernian - he also featured for Aberdeen and the Scottish national team as a player, for whom he won 55 caps and scored four goals on the international stage.

Who else is in the running for the Queen's Park job?

According to a report from Record Sport, Brown isn't the only Scot in contention for the Queen's Park job. They are also thought to be looking at former Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew - despite his lack of experience in first-team coaching.

Mulgrew has never held a managerial position before - meaning that, should he take on the vacant job with the Spiders, it would be his first foray into football management. He may not be familiar with management - but he is familiar with Glasgow.