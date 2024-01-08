The English Premier League's all-time top goal scorer has outlined his stance on the fan debate

Newcastle United and England legend Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on Celtic and Rangers potentially joining the Premier League - insisting he would love to see it.

The EPL's all-time top goal scorer has cast his thoughts on the ongoing fan debate and reckons both Glasgow clubs would "enhance" the richest league in world football.

The 53-year-old talked up the enormity of each club by pointing to their massive fanbase and famed atmospheres at Celtic Park and Ibrox, but admits the proposal is unlikely to ever happen.

Celtic and Rangers have long been linked with quitting Scottish football, but both clubs recently distanced themselves from breakaway plans to create a European Super League. And with the top six clubs in England's top-flight earning mega millions, a move south of the border in the near future would appear highly doubtful. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: "With the size of those two giant football clubs. It would only enhance our league for the better. The atmosphere in those grounds is amazing. The support they have around the world is fantastic, so they are two giant clubs.