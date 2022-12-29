A look at the likely and unlikely transfers for Celtic ahead of the January transfer window.
Celtic are already making headway in the January transfer window before it even opens.
The Hoops are hoping to continue improving their squad in a bid to wrap up another Premiership title, already nine points clear of Rangers at the top. Yuki Kobayashi has already been snapped up on a loan deal, and Ange Postecoglou is not going to be satisfied with one signing, with Celtic likely to add a number of new faces.
With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest Celtic transfer rumours, assessing whether the reported targets are likely or unlikely to arrive at Parkhead.
1. Cho Gue-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
Celtic have been heavily linked with the South Korea international, and the 24-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Europe. This is an accessable transfer for Celtic, if they want it, and it goes down as likely.
2. Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F.Marinos)
This one looks like a done deal, by all accounts, with Iwata set to join on loan with an option to buy for the Hoops. This one is likely and then some, it seems.
3. Casper Tengstedt (Rosenborg)
Tengstedt is the blonde one in this picture, and Celtic are said to be keen on snapping up the 22-year-old forward. It has been claimed that the Norwegian is on the Hoops’ wishlist this winter having scored 15 in 14 for his current club. Though, due to increasing competition, this one must still go down as unlikely for now.
4. Ivan Fresneda (Valladolid)
Valladolid full-back Fresneda has been linked with a move to Celtic in recent weeks, but amid interest from the Premier League, this one seems unlikely.