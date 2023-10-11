The Parkhead club have already been fined by the European governing body this season and now face further punishment.

Celtic are facing yet more sanctions from UEFA over the throwing of fireworks and ‘illicit banners’ during last week’s Champions League defeat to Lazio at Parkhead.

The governing body are considering further action after pyrotechnics were used in the home end during the clash against the Italian side, while a massive ‘anti-fascist Glasgow Celtic’ banner was unveiled by ultras group, the Green Brigade before kick-off as both teams emerged from the tunnel.

The Hoops have already been fined £23,000 by UEFA earlier this season over a fireworks display in the away tie against Feyenoord in Rotterdam on the opening night of the Champions League group stages.

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that Celtic are in line to receive further charges after disciplinary proceedings were launched against the Scottish Premiership champions by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body.

It is the latest in a growing list of fines the Parkhead club have been hit with over fan behaviour, pyro and banners in recent years. They were ordered to pay almost £13k during their last match against Lazio back in 2019 for a banner display which included an image of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini hanging upside down and the slogan ‘follow your leader’.