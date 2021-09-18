The Hoops received high praise from Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini in the wake of Thursday’s Europa League defeat

Ange Postecoglou’s start to life in the Parkhead hot seat has been an unsettled one.

The Australian head coach arrived from Japan in the midst of a major squad overhaul and has, in recent weeks, had to contend with an increasing injury list.

An early Champions League exit to FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round followed by a 2-1 defeat to Hearts on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season at Tynecastle had the Greek boss on the back foot straight from the get-go.

Performances have improved since then with the Postecoglou guiding his new-look squad to a brace of thumping 6-0 wins over Dundee and St Mirren, while booking their spot in the Europa League group stages.

Summer additions Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Liel Abada and Jota are steadily beginning to find their feet, while Joe Hart appears to have eased the Hoops goalkeeping crisis.

Throw in an Old Firm Derby loss to Rangers, Kyogo Furuhashi’s injury setback and the shock departure of chief executive Dominic McKay after just 72 days - it has been quite the rollercoaster ride for the 56-year-old.

However, ahead of their return to domestic action against Livingston on Sunday, Postecoglou is hopeful of welcoming back some of his first-team stars in a bid to introduce “fresh legs” to the side.

The Hoops manager was forced to field a makeshift side during their agonising 4-3 Europa League defeat to Real Betis on Thursday night, with skipper Callum McGregor the latest name to spend a spell on the side lines.

Celtic now head to the Tony Macaroni Arena – a venue they have failed to win at since Livingston clinched promotion to the top-flight in 2018.

Their last four visits to West Lothian have yielded three draws and a defeat, so Postecoglou will be wary of a potential post-European hangover.

The Lions have endured a miserable start to their campaign, slumping to four consecutive defeats before turning in their best display of the season in last Saturday’s goalless draw against Dundee.

Postecoglou told the Celtic website: “It’s a good challenge for us. It’s always a difficult place to go and play, but from our perspective, hopefully we’ll get some bodies back and have some fresh legs.

“Again, it’s a chance for us to continue on the way we want to play our football. Every game is a threat, every game is a challenge, and what we’ve tried to do is approach every game in a similar manner, irrespective of the opponent or their circumstances.

“Livingston haven’t won this season but that’s probably given them that drive to get that first win, and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.

“It’s a busy period and we’re going to have to juggle league and cup games. As I said, hopefully we’ll get some players back which will allow us to rest a few of the players because it’s going to be important that we have a stronger core of players to call upon.”

In the wake of Thursday’s opening Europa League group stage defeat where they surrendered a two-goal lead, Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini was still left impressed by Celtic.

He said: “We were aware we were facing a great team from Scotland, who normally play in the Champions League, who win titles in their country or are always in the Europa League.

“Before we started, we knew they had good players, a very good team.

“Having played so badly for those first 25 minutes where they had all the space and the ball, I think it gives us double merit to the victory. First for fixing the error and then for continuing to search despite the scoreboard.”