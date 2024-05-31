All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the summer months take hold.

Many of Celtic and Rangers’ stars will be heading off on holidays after another bruising season, while others will be headed to Euro 2024 or on international duty elsewhere. Celtic managed a league and cup double this season, but Brendan Rodgers will want more depth and quality this summer to put together a better Champions League campaign.

As for Rangers, they will want significant extra quality after coming short in their title bid again. It will also be interesting to see what Philippe Clement can do in his first full season in charge. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the Hoops and the Gers.

Bayindir claims denied

It seems Celtic won’t be signing Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Manchester United after all. Turkish outlet Aksam reported that the Hoops at all-but closed a deal to snap up Bayindir as they look to replace Joe Hart this summer.

But The Sun say sources at both clubs have denied the reports, with Bayindir looking as though he will remain at Old Trafford after all. The goalkeeper only arrived at United last summer, although he quickly became number two with Andre Onana being signed for big money from Inter Miami. Bayindir started just one last season, and so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he moved on, but it seems Celtic are not close to a deal after all.

Ferguson’s shortlist

Barry Ferguson has named two players Rangers should consider signing this summer. He told the Daily Record: “Lennon Miller is the young man who has jumped out at me every time I have seen him play. The Motherwell kid has unbelievable talent. I was at the game where he came off the bench at Ibrox for his league debut.

“He was 16-years-old, Motherwell were losing and it was a massive moment for such a young player. But he was demanding the ball from his team mates, some double his age. It was brilliant to watch. From that moment I knew there was a player there. Connor Barron is another. When I have watched him play for Aberdeen or Scotland U21s I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He would be available this summer on a compensation fee. What a snip.

“I go back to our Lewis. I would have loved to have seen him move to Ibrox. For whatever reason Rangers missed the boat. Whether the manager at the time didn’t fancy him or what I do not know. I thought he would have been ideal for Rangers. A bit of steel, good on the ball, an eye for goal, energetic, strong. Just look at what he’s gone on to do in Serie A as captain of Bologna. If Lewis never got that awful injury - which he will bounce back from bigger and stronger, mark my words - the he was a stick on to move for up to nine or 10 times what Bologna paid for him.