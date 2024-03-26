'Very good' Ex-International boss praises Celtic star and Brendan Rodgers

Adam Idah has been picking up plenty of plaudits for his Celtic performances in the second half of the 2023/24 season - the latest figure to laud him publicly is none other than former Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

The ex-Boys in Green head coach thinks that Idah will grow from strength to strength under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers, noting the Northern Irishman's ability to develop young attacking players.

Idah played for Kenny during the latter's time as Ireland manager. He is enjoying a brilliant spell with the Hoops, having scored five goals and notching up a single assist in seven Scottish Premiership games.

What did Stephen Kenny say about Celtic's Adam Idah?

Speaking to The Celtic Way, Kenny said: "There was criticism of his goals ratio at Carrow Road, but a lot of those appearances he made in the Premier League under Daniel Farke were substitute appearances, so those statistics can be very misleading. He's been at Norwich for a few seasons and I think [moving to Celtic] is a fantastic opportunity for him.

"It is one that he has grasped straight away and from the outside looking in I am sure he is enjoying his spell in Glasgow. Tactically under Brendan [Rodgers], I know he will be getting the work put into his game for him to progress again. That is one of Brendan's key strengths and whatever happens to Adam at the end of his loan spell he will certainly be a better player for it.