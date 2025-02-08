The Belgian boss was in bullish form after watching his side swat Werder Bremen aside in the Bundesliga last night

VIncent Kompany is confident his star-studded Bayern Munich side won’t wilt in the cauldron of Celtic Park after they moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Harry Kane netted a double from the penalty spot either side of a Leroy Sane strike as the German giants cruised to a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen as they warmed up for next’s week’s trip to Glasgow.

A seventh league win in a row was a major boost to Kompany as focus now turns to Wednesday night’s Champions League play-off tie first-leg in the east end, where Brendan Rodgers’ hoops lie in wait.

And the Bayern boss is relishing the trip to Scotland, admitting he knows what to expect at Parkhead after playing there with Belgian outfit Anderlecht as a youngster.

He admitted: “It’s certainly going to be special for us and for the fans. Celtic Park, in my experience, it was one of the loudest stadiums I ever played in. We can enjoy the atmosphere.

“There was a lot of talk about the two extra games added to the schedule, but now everyone is looking forward to it. These kind of games are special, they are great opportunities to feel something very special.

“I’m happy to live through these moments. It will be an amazing Champions League night.”

Kompany issued a positive injury update on some players currently sidelined, with Serge Gnabry, Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies all in line to return for the clash against the Scottish champions.