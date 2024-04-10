Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The largest and most comprehensive Celtic medal collection to ever come to auction will be the highlight of the McTear’s Sporting Auctions in Glasgow on 11 April.

‘The Celtic Story’ auction includes seventy lots pinpointing key moments in the club’s history, whilst showcasing some of its most legendary names such as Dan Doyle, Johnny Thomson, Chic Geatons, John Bonnar, Jimmy Johnstone, and Paul McStay amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the collection are there 12 League winners, six Scottish Cup winners, and four League Cup winners medals, along with a raft of Glasgow and Glasgow Charity cup medals including Jimmy Johnstone’s 1963/64 Glasgow Cup medal believed to be his first senior honour at Celtic.

Highlights include an 1888 International Exhibition Medal from Celtic’s inaugural year and first cup final, a 1938 Empire Exhibition trophy, a 1953 Coronation Cup trophy, four medals awarded to Jimmy Johnstone, and a 2003 UEFA Cup medal. Founded in 1888 , Celtic FC holds a storied legacy since its formation winning a myriad trophies and competitions. Celtic’s pinnacle moment was the 1966-67 season, when they became the first British team to win the European Cup, alongside clinching the Scottish league championship, the Scottish Cup, the League Cup, and the Glasgow Cup.

Commenting on the auction James Bruce from McTear’s, said: “Celtic’s success and position in club football is recognised across the world with collectors of its memorabilia being found in every corner of the globe so we expect huge interest in this unique collection, which is effectively a history of the club in medals.”