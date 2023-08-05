The Hoops launched their defence of the Scottish Premiership title with an opening day 4-2 victory over Ross County.

A brace from David Turnbull and further strikes from Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley handed the Hoops maximum points on the opening day of the season, with Jordan White and James Brown pulling two goals back for the visitors.

Celtic winger James Forrest raises the league champions flag ahead of kick-off (Credit: SNS Group)

Fresh from securing a record-breaking eighth domestic treble under Ange Postecoglou last season, returning boss Brendan Rodgers got the dream start he was searching for in front of a party atmosphere in Glasgow’s East End.

Club stalwart James Forrest - who was named among the substitutes - was given the honour of raising the league flag before kick-off in his testimonial year, just a few days the winger celebrated his testimonial match against Athletic Bilbao.